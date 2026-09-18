TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Abdul El-Sayed Rips JD Vance's 'Fake' Beard

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, ripped into Vice President JD Vance ... roasting his "fake" beard and challenging him to a bench press competition.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

New footage of the Los Angeles news helicopter that crashed shows the blades of the airship seem to have stalled before it fell to the ground, exploded and killed three people.

Nolan Wells' friends threatened "The View" star Sunny Hostin with a defamation lawsuit over comments she made on a July podcast linking them to the 18-year-old's death.

We also dive deeper into the alleged Roblox scammer ... and the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case.