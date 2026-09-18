Los Angeles News Helicopter Footage Shows Blades Stalled Before Crash
Los Angeles News Helicopter Crash New Video Shows Blades Stalled
Startling new footage of the Los Angeles news helicopter crash that killed three people shows the final seconds before the craft's deadly impact ... and the blades of the airship appear to have been stalled.
BREAKING: Previously unpublished video captures the helicopter’s final seconds and impact, shown at regular speed and in slow motion. The blades appear stalled, but only NTSB analysis can determine rotor speed and cause. Viewer discretion. #NTSB #AviationSafety #CopterPilot pic.twitter.com/kHZGczmqOg @copterpilotla
The security footage -- taken from a nearby business -- was shared by Los Angeles Aerial Photography on social media and it shows the helicopter's descent in slow motion.
It looks like the blades are stalled ... and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
The crash killed the pilot George Marciniw, the reporter Eliana Moreno, and a pedestrian named Edy Gutierrez Mejia.
We reported earlier ... NTSB Investigator-in-Charge Fabian Salazar said their investigation into the deadly incident is just ramping up and that a report on the crash would only be ready in at least 30 days.
However, that timeline could go up to 18 months.
Salazar also brought up how video of the crash -- like the one above -- would be instrumental for the NTSB lab in determining what went wrong ... in addition to the craft's cockpit footage.
The NBC4 helicopter crash's dispatch audio obtained by TMZ details the chaotic aftermath of the fiery blaze as first responders rushed to the scene.
As we previously reported, the NBC4 chopper had been in the Chatsworth area to cover a bus crash that left 2 passengers dead and 6 injured.