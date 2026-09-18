Los Angeles News Helicopter Footage Shows Blades Stalled Before Crash

Startling new footage of the Los Angeles news helicopter crash that killed three people shows the final seconds before the craft's deadly impact ... and the blades of the airship appear to have been stalled.

BREAKING: Previously unpublished video captures the helicopter’s final seconds and impact, shown at regular speed and in slow motion. The blades appear stalled, but only NTSB analysis can determine rotor speed and cause. Viewer discretion. #NTSB #AviationSafety #CopterPilot pic.twitter.com/kHZGczmqOg @copterpilotla

The security footage -- taken from a nearby business -- was shared by Los Angeles Aerial Photography on social media and it shows the helicopter's descent in slow motion.

It looks like the blades are stalled ... and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash killed the pilot George Marciniw, the reporter Eliana Moreno, and a pedestrian named Edy Gutierrez Mejia.

We reported earlier ... NTSB Investigator-in-Charge Fabian Salazar said their investigation into the deadly incident is just ramping up and that a report on the crash would only be ready in at least 30 days.

Play video content Video: NBC4 Helicopter Crash: NTSB Provides New Details During Press Conference Fox 11

However, that timeline could go up to 18 months.

Salazar also brought up how video of the crash -- like the one above -- would be instrumental for the NTSB lab in determining what went wrong ... in addition to the craft's cockpit footage.

Play video content Video: NBC 4 Helicopter Crash Dispatch Audio Broadcastify

The NBC4 helicopter crash's dispatch audio obtained by TMZ details the chaotic aftermath of the fiery blaze as first responders rushed to the scene.