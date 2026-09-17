Nolan Wells' Friends Threaten To Sue 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin For Defamation

Three of Nolan Wells' friends are firing back at Sunny Hostin and threatening to sue her ... claiming "The View" cohost is falsely linking them to his death.

According to a letter obtained by TMZ, attorneys for Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour say Sunny crossed the line while discussing Nolan's death on a July episode of "Behind The Table with The View."

The lawyers say Sunny repeatedly referred to the trio as "these three boys" and claim her comments effectively accused them of serious crimes, including murder, hindering prosecution, and evidence tampering.

The attorneys insist Warren, Jax and Morgan had nothing to do with Nolan's death ... saying the men cooperated with law enforcement, turned over their phones and information, and were never arrested or charged.

The letter demands Sunny apologize, retract and delete the allegedly defamatory statements ... and warns a lawsuit will follow if she doesn't act within 10 days.

Their attorneys tell TMZ ... "We will continue to require accountability for bad actors who traffic in conspiracy theories and hoaxes regardless of the size of their audience."

They add, "Recipients of our pre-suit demand and notice letters will face powerhouse lawsuits if they do not act to quickly undo the harm caused by their defamatory words. Many more are on the way."

And they end with a warning ... "The people that should know better than to defame our clients need to know that we're coming. And Hell is coming with us."