Nolan Wells' Mom Files More Subpoenas Over Sea Tow, Marine Services
Nolan Wells' Mom Subpoenas Sea Tow Over July 4 Calls
Nolan Wells' mom Christine Wonsley is still digging for answers ... and now she's going straight after the marine towing companies his friends called on the day he disappeared.
TMZ obtained two new subpoenas filed Thursday on behalf of Nolan's estate -- one for Sea Tow Services International and another for Ward Marine Services, which operates as Sea Tow South Mississippi.
For Sea Tow, she wants basically everything connected to the July 4 incident from 2 PM to 8 PM ... including calls, recordings, dispatch records and documents showing who handled the response.
She's also asking for Sea Tow's training materials and written procedures for handling reports of boats taking on water or sinking.
The Ward Marine subpoena goes even deeper ... Christine wants all calls tied to the incident -- including dispatch calls and communications between the captain, local crew, and people connected to the boat.
She also wants all other communications about the incident ... and records showing whether any of them changed or ended Sea Tow's response.
As we previously reported ... Christine already subpoenaed social media and location data as she tries to piece together Nolan's final movements and communications.
Nolan disappeared July 4 near Horn Island, Mississippi. His body was found two days later not far from where he was last seen ... and his official cause and manner of death have yet to be released.