Nolan Wells' Friends Join Vigil on What Would've Been His 19th Birthday

Nolan Wells would have turned 19 today ... and three of the friends who were with him before his death joined a virtual vigil honoring his life.

Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour participated in the National Action Network's noon prayer vigil for Nolan ... appearing on Zoom with their cameras on and microphones muted.

Attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik, who represents the three friends, tells TMZ ... they wanted to honor Nolan on his birthday ... and he shared a statement from the young men.

It reads ... "On this special day, August 19, just like every day, we honor and remember our dear friend, Nolan Wells. He was the brightest of lights who touched many lives, including ours. His memory will shine on in our hearts. Always."

Rev. Al Sharpton even acknowledged the trio's presence during the livestream. He had promoted the vigil beforehand ... asking people nationwide to pray for Nolan's loved ones, honor his life, and stand with his family as they continue seeking "truth, transparency and justice."

As we previously reported ... Nolan disappeared from Mississippi's Horn Island during a July 4 outing with friends. His body was discovered along the island's shoreline two days later, near where he was last seen alive.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells’ Friends Deny Viral Audio Claims, Insist They Had Nothing to Do With His Death The Officer Tatum Show

Warren, Jax and Morgan have since publicly maintained they had nothing to do with Nolan's death ... and have pushed back against accusations and threats they've faced in the weeks since.