Drake Rents Out Toronto Castle for Date With 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu

Drake is pulling out all the stops for his "goth baddie" Pinkchyu ... flying her to Toronto and taking over an entire castle for their latest date.

A source tells TMZ ... Drake flew Pinkchyu north of the border this past week and rented out Casa Loma -- Toronto's massive, nearly 200,000-square-foot castle -- for the occasion.

We're told the 98-room landmark was shut down except for a server, bartender, and security ... leaving Drake and Pinkchyu to enjoy sushi with the sprawling castle basically to themselves.

Because nothing goes together quite like castles and sushi!!!

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Quite the upgrade from their last date ... Pinkchyu was the winner of Drake's viral "20-v-1" dating challenge, where she famously got Drizzy to bark like a dog on command.

We've previously seen Drake rent out Dodger Stadium for a private dinner date before ... so this is nothing new for him, but pretty new for Pinkchyu.

As we reported, Drake also promised to buy Pinkchyu's mom a house during the challenge ... and in an interview with us last week, she told us he's making good on that promise.

No word if Drake's buying her a castle ... but we wouldn't put it past him.

From barking on command to dining in a castle ... Drizzy's stepping up his game.