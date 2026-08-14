Drake Dating Show 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu Reveals Another Celeb Barked in Her DMs

Pinkchyu has another huge musician barking for her just like Drake did ... only this time, the dog imitation is going down in her DMs.

The viral "goth baddie" tells TMZ ... a big-time musician sent her an audio recording of them barking like a dog -- and she initially thought the bizarre message had to be a joke.

Play video content Video: Drake, goth girl Kick/Drake

Of course, the celeb appears to be taking a page out of Drizzy's playbook ... after Champagne Papi went viral barking on command for Pinkchyu during his "20-v-1" dating challenge, which she won.

The content creator and OnlyFans model won't name names ... but says the mystery admirer is "pretty massive" and a "huge musician." She tells us she did not respond to their DM because she did not even know what to say.

Play video content Video: Pinkchyu Surprises Mom With a House After Winning Drake’s Dating Show Instagram / @pinkchyuwu

As TMZ previously reported ... Pinkchyu won the competition and later told us Drake planned to make good on his promise to buy her mom a house. She said all she had to do was pick out a listing and Drake would cover the cost.

Pinkchyu told us she and Drake didn't hook up after the show ... though they did have some good conversations at the after-party.

As for whether the mystery musician has a shot ... Pinkchyu says she's single, but isn't exactly searching for love. She tells us she's focused on her career and doesn't have much time for a relationship.

Besides, she already has plenty of company at home -- her cats.