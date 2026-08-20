Nolan Wells Death: No Drownings Reported Off Horn Island in Years

As investigators continue to put together clues regarding Nolan Wells' mysterious death, officials revealed it's been years since someone has drowned off Horn Island.

The Jackson County coroner told PEOPLE they have no recorded drowning deaths at the Mississippi barrier island within the last six years.

But officials did tell the outlet there was a drowning death investigation at nearby Petit Bois Island within the last several years.

Plus, they said a teenage girl got stuck in the waters at nearby Dauphin Island and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As you know, Nolan's body was found in the shallow waters surrounding the island on July 6 after he never returned home from a 4th of July party at the popular spot.

The waters around the island are said to be dangerous, between swiftly changing tides and rapid currents.

Play video content Video: Friend Reveals Why He Called Coast Guard After Nolan Didn't Return From Horn Island The Officer Tatum Show

Nolan's best friend articulated the dangers of the island while speaking to Brandon Tatum last month ... claiming he knows people who have lost their lives there.

Nolan's family has continued to raise questions about his death ... and they are currently awaiting a meeting with the Jackson County DA's Office to examine his phone together.

As you know, Nolan's phone was at the center of controversy as it was left behind the night of his death ... and the family thought there may have been some messages deleted from it before it was returned.

Nolan's friends denied tampering with the phone.

Play video content Video: NAACP President Derrick Johnson Talks About Independent Autopsy For Nolan Wells CNN

Meanwhile, an independent autopsy Nolan's family commissioned did not determine his cause of death or rule out foul play.