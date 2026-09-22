2 Ole Miss Students Found Dead, Packaged Kratom Found

Law enforcement is warning people to stay away from kratom after the deaths of two students at the University of Mississippi.

According to a news release from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics, these were 2 separate deaths with no evidence connecting them ... but packaged kratom was found in both investigations.

Kratom is sold without a prescription for pain relief and energy ... and it's also known as "gas station heroin."

LCMN wrote ... "Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage everyone to avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source."

Law enforcement explained they haven't yet confirmed whether kratom or another substance contributed to either student's death, and are asking the public not to speculate about the cause of death while they investigate.

LCMN wrote ... "Local, state and federal partners are working collaboratively to gather the facts and provide answers as quickly and responsibly as possible."

They asked the public to respect the families' privacy during this tough time, and announced that free Narcan is available at campus vending machines.

They wrote ... "We understand that uncertainty can create fear and rumors. We ask our community to rely on information released through official sources as these investigations continue."

The University of Mississippi told Action News 5 in a statement ... "The University is heartbroken by the recent loss of two students and extends our condolences to their families, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

The statement continued by shutting down "considerable unverified information" online, saying ... "The Coroner's Office has confirmed two student deaths, and University Police are not aware of any additional student deaths. University Police remain in contact with local and state law enforcement, and the causes of the two deaths are still under investigation."

The University concluded ... "We encourage our community not to speculate about the circumstances or repeat information that has not been officially confirmed. We appreciate your understanding and support for our campus community during this difficult time."

The students' identities have not been released.