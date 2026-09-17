Two Teachers at Same Grade School Convicted of Sex Crimes Involving Students

Two fifth-grade teachers at the same Wisconsin elementary school are now convicted of sex crimes involving minors ... and somehow, the story gets even more bizarre.

Former River Crest Elementary teacher Abigail Faust pleaded guilty Monday to child enticement and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16. The 25-year-old admitted to sexually assaulting two 15-year-old boys -- including one whose family employed her as a nanny.

Faust's former coworker and friend, 26-year-old Madison Bergmann, had already pleaded guilty to child enticement and sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old student ... and was sentenced to six years in prison.

And here's the wild part -- prosecutors say Faust and Bergmann were texting each other about their relationships with the boys.

Faust had also been accused of inappropriate conduct with one of her own fifth graders, including allegedly keeping him after class and kissing him on the cheek ... but those charges were dismissed as part of her plea deal.

She was also accused of knowing about Bergmann "making out" with the 11-year-old and failing to report it.

Faust told the court what she did wasn't simply a mistake or bad judgment ... and said she's now in therapy trying to understand her choices.