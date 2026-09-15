Elementary School Teacher Allegedly Tried to Kiss Girls, Show Students Nudes

Authorities arrested a Florida elementary school teacher Friday for allegedly showing young girls his nudes and touched them inappropriately.

According to the arrest report, former Sunset Park Elementary School teacher Cesar Oriol Cardoso allegedly showed one victim inappropriate pictures and videos ... including one of himself naked, facing a mirror with his genitals exposed.

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The report says the student alleges he also showed her a pornographic video of a young boy and an adult woman.

She also told detectives that she and another victim were playing when he "slapped both students on the buttocks and in a playful tone told them that if they continued misbehaving, he would hit them on the butt."

One alleged victim claims that Cardoso once told her he wanted to kiss her and when he tried, she turned her head.

He's also allegedly told multiple girls they're "beautiful" and would try to stroke their hair.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said in a statement Monday that they're "deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations," they've launched an investigation and they've banned Cardoso from working the in district.

He's been charged with offenses against students by authority figures, showing obscene material to a minor, and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16.