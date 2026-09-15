Nene Leakes Defends Kim Zolciak Amid Kroy Biermann Jr.'s Felony Sex Crimes Case
Nene Leakes on Kim Zolciak I'm Sure She's Not Doing Well ... Amid Son's Sex Crimes Case
NeNe Leakes is defending Kim Zolciak as her close friend deals with haters coming after her over her son's felony sex crimes case.
We got the 'RHOA' legend in NYC and our photog asked her about Kim's son Kroy Biermann Jr.'s felony charges for alleged sodomy and sexual battery.
NeNe said she has been in contact with Kim via text ... telling us, "As a mom, I'm sure she's not okay."
The reality star is also fed up with people on the internet criticizing Kim's parenting.
As we've reported ... Kroy Jr. was arrested last month and indicted on 7 charges ... and prosecutors claimed they found videos on his phone of him having sex with an underage relative as part of a prior case that went to juvenile court.
Kim spoke out in the aftermath of his arrest, denying he did anything wrong. KJ was granted bond, and the judge ordered him to stay away from social media and phones and not to have contact with anyone under 16.