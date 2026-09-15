Nene Leakes Defends Kim Zolciak Amid Kroy Biermann Jr.'s Felony Sex Crimes Case

I'm Sure She's Not Doing Well ...

Play video content Video: NeNe Leakes Stands by Kim Zolciak Amid Son’s Serious Legal Trouble TMZ.com

NeNe Leakes is defending Kim Zolciak as her close friend deals with haters coming after her over her son's felony sex crimes case.

We got the 'RHOA' legend in NYC and our photog asked her about Kim's son Kroy Biermann Jr.'s felony charges for alleged sodomy and sexual battery.

NeNe said she has been in contact with Kim via text ... telling us, "As a mom, I'm sure she's not okay."

The reality star is also fed up with people on the internet criticizing Kim's parenting.

As we've reported ... Kroy Jr. was arrested last month and indicted on 7 charges ... and prosecutors claimed they found videos on his phone of him having sex with an underage relative as part of a prior case that went to juvenile court.