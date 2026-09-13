Kroy Biermann Attends Church With GF Jillian Green Amid Son KJ's Legal Drama

Kroy Biermann and girlfriend Jillian Green are keeping the faith amid plenty of family drama ... attending church together in Alpharetta.

The former NFL linebacker and Jillian were photographed leaving services Sunday ... taking their relationship from the hiking trail to the church pews.

Check out the pics -- Kroy and Jillian appear relaxed as they chat in the parking lot before heading toward their car.

The outing comes just days after Kroy’s 15-year-old son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., was granted bond while facing seven felony charges tied to the alleged sexual assault of a female classmate.

And the hearing brought another troubling allegation ... prosecutors claimed investigators previously found videos on KJ’s phone involving sexual activity with an underage relative ... but KJ’s attorney pushed back on the way prosecutors characterized the matter.

As TMZ previously reported ... KJ denies the current allegations, and his mom, Kim Zolciak, has publicly defended him.

As for Kroy and Jillian, their relationship has its own messy wrinkle -- Jillian is the estranged wife of Kyle Mowitz, who is dating Kim.