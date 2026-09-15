Ex-Florida Mayor Andrew Gillum Finishes 30-Day Rehab After Testing Positive for Meth

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is making progress in his criminal case after completing a stint in a treatment center following his Alabama drug bust ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Andrew will be allowed to leave the Tennessee area, where his rehab was located, and go back home to Florida, where he lives with his wife and kids.

The paperwork said Andrew will wear a GPS ankle monitor and continue to follow all other laws while out on bond in his criminal case.

As TMZ first reported, Andrew was arrested in July after Alabama cops found him with 3 grams of meth, 8 pre-rolled joints, pipes, and a bong.

Prosecutors charged him with felony drug possession and two misdemeanors.