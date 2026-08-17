Andrew Gillum Leaves Jail for Rehab After Alleged Positive Meth Test

Andrew Gillum is swapping jail for rehab ... but the court will still be keeping close tabs on him.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge ordered the former Florida gubernatorial candidate released from the Baldwin County Jail Friday ... so he could enter Cumberland Heights Treatment Center in Nashville.

Gillum must wear a GPS ankle monitor during his release ... and remain at the facility for at least 30 days, or however long it takes him to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program.

The order says Gillum won't be allowed passes during intensive inpatient treatment. The judge says if he leaves without permission, he'll be considered an escapee and immediately arrested.

As we reported ... Gillum was taken back into custody earlier this month after prosecutors say he missed a random drug test and then tested positive for meth at a court appearance.

His legal troubles began in July ... when Alabama cops said they pulled him over for driving erratically and found 3 grams of meth, 8 pre-rolled joints, cut straws, pipes and a bong.

Gillum is charged with felony meth possession and two misdemeanors.