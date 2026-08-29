College Football Player Dies After Medical Emergency During Game

A Division II college football player died after suffering a medical emergency during his team's season opener Saturday ... just minutes after scoring a touchdown.

William Jewell College running back MicahJo Barnett went down on the sideline during the Cardinals' game against Fort Lewis College in Liberty, Missouri.

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Emergency crews treated Barnett before rushing him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The tragedy came shortly after Barnett punched in a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter ... giving William Jewell a 7-0 lead.

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The game was stopped after the medical emergency and later canceled.

Barnett, a junior, was a business administration major who previously starred at nearby Liberty North High School.

He played in five games last season before suffering a season-ending injury ... finishing with 366 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The school is holding a vigil Saturday night in Barnett's honor and has made counseling services available to students and staff.