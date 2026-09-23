Hayden Panettiere's Parents Fighting Over Who Should Get Her Earrings, Coroner Says

Hayden Panettiere's parents couldn't agree on who should get some of their daughter's belongings ... according to cops in South Carolina, who told them they'd hold back on sending the items until they worked it out.

According to the coroner's report on Hayden -- obtained by TMZ -- several stud-type earrings were removed from Hayden's body and placed into a sealed purple plastic bag.

A senior deputy was provided the bag before contacting Hayden's parents, Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel ... who apparently both wanted the earrings.

The report states, "Both parties were informed that until they could reach an agreement regarding the decedent's personal effects that they would not be released."

Skip and Lesley separated back in 2008 ... and she officially filed divorce paperwork a few years later in 2012. They finalized the divorce in 2016. Skip attended Hayden's funeral while Lesley did not -- though people in Lesley's orbit have told us she received an invite but couldn't go because of a family emergency.

As we've reported ... Hayden passed away August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina from an accidental overdose. According to the coroner's report, she was found to have Fentanyl, Alprazolam (generic Xanax), a muscle relaxant called Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine, a drug used to treat bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and major depression, in her system when she died.

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The report says pressed pills laced with fentanyl were found on a table near her body.