Hayden Panettiere Celebration of Life Program Revealed

Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life brought out some major stars ... and more than a dozen people took the stage to pay tribute to the late legend.

TMZ has obtained the memorial program ... which provides more detail about what actually went down behind closed doors.

According to the program -- which featured a black-and-white headshot of the late star looking over her shoulder -- there were many more speakers than the ones we previously told you about.

The program also includes a "Special Thanks" section ... with some individuals and brands getting special shoutouts.

The first name is Wladimir Klitschko -- Hayden's ex-fiancé and the father of her child. Cameron Diaz's wine, Avaline, and the lifestyle and clothing brand Aviator Nation are also mentioned.

The memorial went down Saturday at Malibu Pacific Church ... and we shared photos of the famous faces who showed up. Our sources said there were about 150 guests total.

The ceremony was followed by a private reception at an estate in the famous Malibu Colony enclave.

We broke the story ... Hayden died on August 16 after being found unresponsive in a South Carolina rental property ... and law enforcement sources told us they think she took a black-market oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.

Hayden's dad, Skip, attended the memorial, but her mother -- Lesley Vogel -- didn't. While we heard from sources that she wasn't invited, a source close to Lesley denies it ... instead claiming she did not attend due to a family emergency.