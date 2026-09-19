Ruby Rose Gets Choked Up Talking About Hayden Panettiere During Interview

Ruby Rose got choked up and was nearly brought to tears while talking about Hayden Panettiere, calling the late actress her "best friend," with whom she spoke on a daily basis.

Rose was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight reporter Denny Directo at Thursday's press day event for season 5 of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

When Directo asked how Hayden should be remembered, Rose suddenly became very emotional, saying the two were best buddies who spoke every day for 5 years.

Rose said that at the start she didn't think they would be friends because she's had a rough time in the industry as an actress herself.

But during their first interaction, Hayden locked eyes with Rose and ran up to her and said they had lots in common, and they needed to chat, according to Rose.

Rosa said she laughed, then took Hayden up on her offer, and the two found they had an enormous amount in common, solidifying their friendship.

As you know, Hayden died on August 16 inside an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. Her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, found her unconscious and called 911, Zach told TMZ. Zach also said Brian administered Narcan, but Hayden was already too far gone and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources told us ... the working theory among federal agents investigating the case is that Hayden died after taking one pill of oxycodone laced with fentanyl.