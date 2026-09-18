Hayden Panettiere's Mom and Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Not Invited to Celebration of Life

Hayden Panettiere's mom, Lesley Vogel, and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, will NOT attend the late actress' memorial this weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ ... Brian and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were not invited to the celebration of life ... ditto for Lesley.

As TMZ first reported ... Hayden's family, including her dad, Skip Panettiere, close friends and Hollywood power players will gather Saturday for a celebration of life at a church in Malibu.

Sources with direct knowledge told us about 150 people are expected to attend, and guests have been informed it's a memorial for Hayden.

As for the location ... sources told us Hayden loved the ocean and whales, making the coastal setting at a church in Malibu especially meaningful to her family.

Hayden's parents separated in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Hayden and her mother had a tumultuous relationship during the final years of the actress' life.

As TMZ previously reported ... Hayden died August 16 after she was found unresponsive inside an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina. Her cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but her autopsy found no signs of trauma that would have contributed to her death.

TMZ later broke the story ... law enforcement sources believe Hayden died after taking a black market oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.

We're told Hayden had a longtime drug dealer in Los Angeles who supplied her with prescription pills, and investigators believe she took an oxycodone pill the morning she died.