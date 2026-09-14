Hayden Panettiere Remembered During 2026 Emmys In Memoriam

The 2026 Emmy Awards honored Hayden Panettiere during the In Memoriam segment of their broadcast Monday.

Her photo flashed across the screen during the montage, which was underscored by Noah Kahan's rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Hayden tragically passed away last month, when boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach found her unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment.

Zach told TMZ Brian administered Narcan to Hayden, but couldn't save her.

The actress shined in series like "Nashville" and "Heroes," as well as films like "Remember the Titans" and the 'Scream' franchise.