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Hayden Panettiere Remembered During 2026 Emmys In Memoriam

Hayden Panettiere Remembered During 2026 Emmys In Memoriam

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

The 2026 Emmy Awards honored Hayden Panettiere during the In Memoriam segment of their broadcast Monday.

Her photo flashed across the screen during the montage, which was underscored by Noah Kahan's rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Remembering Hayden Panettiere
Launch Gallery
Remembering Hayden Panettiere Launch Gallery
Getty

Hayden tragically passed away last month, when boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach found her unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment.

Zach told TMZ Brian administered Narcan to Hayden, but couldn't save her.

Hayden Panettiere in remember the tians alamy 1
Alamy

The actress shined in series like "Nashville" and "Heroes," as well as films like "Remember the Titans" and the 'Scream' franchise.

Hayden cemented a legacy on both the big and small screen that will be remembered for years to come.

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