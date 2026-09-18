Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Understands Memorial Snub

Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach understand why they were not invited to Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life ... and they're not pushing back on the organizers' decision.

Sources close to the brothers tell TMZ ... it's true neither was invited to Saturday's memorial in Malibu ... but we're told they know it's a sensitive time and understand why they were excluded.

We're told Brian and Zach still hope the service is a beautiful celebration of Hayden, her life and her legacy.

Sources say both brothers remain in shock over Hayden's death ... and Brian has been having an especially difficult time.

We're told he's lost about 40 pounds since she died and hasn't had much sense of normalcy.

Sources say Brian still has moments where he thinks Hayden is going to call him ... and that this will all turn out to have been a horrible dream.

Brian and Zach also have maintained they had nothing to do with Hayden's death.

As TMZ first reported, Hayden's family, close friends and Hollywood power players are expected to gather Saturday at a church in Malibu for the celebration of life.

Her dad, Skip Panettiere, is expected to attend ... while Brian, Zach and Hayden's mom, Lesley Vogel, were not invited.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

Hayden died August 16 after Brian and Zach found her unresponsive inside an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina.