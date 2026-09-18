Carrot Top Hospitalized Following Attempted Suicide

Carrot Top is hospitalized in Las Vegas after a suicide attempt ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the comedian and longtime Las Vegas performer, who's real name is Scott Thompson, attempted suicide on Friday in the Vegas area and was rushed to a local hospital.

His Friday night show at the Luxor was canceled as a result.

CT's rep Jami Schlicher tells TMZ ... "Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."

Carrot Top is known for his high energy prop comedy, signature red hair and elaborate stage performances. He’s been a longtime headliner at the Luxor, where he has the longest running residency in Vegas.