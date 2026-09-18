Frankie Muniz's Estranged Wife Shares Cryptic Message After He Says He’s Hit 'Rock Bottom'

Frankie Muniz's estranged wife, Paige Price, shared a cryptic message about perspective shortly after the actor revealed he's been going through an intensely difficult period.

Price posted an Instagram Story Friday featuring a video of herself making a wax seal ... writing, "Life is all about perspective. If you ask the grass, the zebra is the monster and the lion is the protector."

The clip was set to an acoustic version of the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris," including lyrics about not wanting the world to see or understand you.

Price's post came just hours after Muniz opened up about his recent struggles on Instagram.

"The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I'm praying to wake up from," the "Malcolm in the Middle" star wrote. "Everything has felt heavy, unclear, and like it has been falling apart at the same time."

Muniz said he’s been forced to confront parts of himself he wants to change ... describing the experience as an "unexpected gift." He also acknowledged hitting "rock bottom," but said he believes the low point will eventually serve as the foundation for a better future.

The actor ended his message by encouraging anyone else in a difficult place ... writing they're "not broken" but "being rebuilt."

Muniz and Price announced in July they were ending their marriage after 10 years together. The estranged couple, who share 5-year-old son Mauz, said they planned to remain friends and co-parents.