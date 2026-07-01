Frankie Muniz Announces Split From Wife

"Malcolm in the Middle" star and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz is racing away from the married life ... he says he's separated from his wife and moving forward with ending their marriage.

Frankie announced his split from Paige Price in a social media post Wednesday, saying ... "After 10 beautiful years together, we've grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents."

:rotating_light: Life update! :rotating_light: Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage.



After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep… pic.twitter.com/2dzexiJLvi @frankiemuniz

Frankie adds ... "I'm endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she's done for me and our family. She has put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter."

The couple had been together for a decade and in 2020 they got hitched. They share one child together ... a son named Mauz Mosley Muniz, born in March 2021 ... and he says they will "co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we've always had."