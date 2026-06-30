Bachelorette’s DeAnna Pappas Awarded 5-Figure Sum From Ex in Divorce

'Bachelorette' alum DeAnna Pappas scored a win in her battle over money with her ex-husband Stephen Stagliano … after claiming she was living off her savings to survive, TMZ has learned.

DeAnna and Stephen faced off in a L.A. courtroom, where the judge ended up siding with the reality star.

The judge ordered Stephen to pay DeAnna $27,240 for money owed in the divorce settlement. Stephen will have to pay her $500 a month … and if he misses a single payment, the entire amount is due immediately.

As TMZ previously reported, DeAnna claimed Stephen owed her $109K due to money he moved out of his retirement account … an account she had an interest in. Stephen admitted he owed the money … but denied he did anything malicious.

The exes wed in 2011 and split in 2023 … they share two minor kids. The court recently reduced his child support obligations due to him losing his job in the gaming industry … which led to him taking a job with Uber to make ends meet.