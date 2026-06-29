Jamie King’s Estranged Husband Wants Out of Marriage ASAP

Jamie King’s estranged husband, Austin Sosa, is trying to wrap up their divorce stat ... and he doesn't even care if they haven't worked out a deal.

Austin filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, asking to move the case along because he is tired of waiting around for Jamie to respond … and wants the court to end the marriage by default.

He said there is no agreement but claims there are no assets or debts to be handled … and he checked the box to gave up his right to collect spousal support from Jamie.

Austin filed for divorce in January 2026 … revealing the two had secretly wed in 2025. The split came weeks after Jamie was linked to hotelier Vikram Chatwal, and she denied there was anything romantic.

Jamie said she was “completely blindsided” by the divorce, saying it “came out of nowhere.” The actress claimed she was with Austin the day before he filed … and she believed they were working on things.