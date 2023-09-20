Jaime King and Kyle Newman Settle Bitter Divorce

Jaime King and Kyle Newman have finally settled their long and bitter divorce, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the former couple signed off on the settlement Tuesday in L.A. Superior Court ... while also filing a new marital agreement, the details of which have not been made public.

This is good news for Jaime and Kyle ... the two have been battling over child custody and spousal support since Jaime filed for divorce in May 2020.

Their legal fight got so ugly Kyle accused Jaime of being an alcoholic and opioid addict ... allegations she denied. Jamie, on the other hand, requested a restraining order to keep Kyle away from her and their kids. But, the judge ultimately ruled their 2 sons could continue to see their father.

Kyle has also accused the actress of failing to pay the base amount of child and spousal support. As we reported, Jaime became the breadwinner after Kyle put his writing and filmmaking career on hold to take care of the children during their 12-year marriage.