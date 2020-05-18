Jaime King Files for Divorce from Husband, Asks for Restraining Order

Exclusive Details

Jaime King wants out of her marriage -- she's just filed for divorce, and based on the documents it doesn't appear to be an amicable split.

TMZ's learned the model/actress filed legal docs Monday in L.A. to divorce her husband, director Kyle Newman, to whom she's been married to since 2007. It's unclear what led to the divorce filing but we know this ... she's also requested a restraining order. The nature of her request or whether it was granted are not known at this time.

Jaime and Kyle have two sons together ... a 6-year-old and 4-year-old, whose godmother is reportedly Taylor Swift. Jaime and Kyle met while working on "Fanboys" which Kyle directed.