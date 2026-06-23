Jack White’s Wife Olivia Files For Divorce, Cites ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’

Jack White’s wife, Olivia Jean, slapped him with divorce papers claiming he is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Olivia filed her petition for divorce on June 3.

The estranged couple wed in December 2022 and said the split date was the date of her filing.

“Wife would show that Husband is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” the filing read. She does not provide any further details. In Tennessee, "inappropriate marital conduct" is a standard statutory term used in divorce pleadings.

In her filing, Olivia said she is dependent on his income for bills and needs him to cough up support and put her on his life insurance policy.

Jack and Olivia were last seen together in NYC in April.