Christina Ricci and Ex-Husband Battling in Court Over Her Allegedly Drinking on Plane With Son

Test Her For Alcohol, She Boozed It Up On Plane With Our Son!!!

Christina Ricci's ex-husband went to court to complain about his custody arrangement with the actress after she allegedly boozed it up on a plane next to their son, Freddie.

James Heerdegen filed a request for an emergency hearing over their custody arrangement after he says their son, Freddie, contacted him recently and claimed Christina drank alcohol during their June 16 flight to Canada.

Thing is ... when Freddie spoke with his legal representative, he "advised that he 'overreacted' in sending those text messages to his father" and "that the description of Ms. Ricci's alcohol consumption and behavior thereafter was not as he had described" ... this according to documents filed by the minor's counsel in the case and obtained by TMZ.

The docs say Freddie added he had "no fear in continuing to be" in his mother's custody.

James wanted alcohol testing for Christina ... but his request was denied.

The court ruled any specific records of this incident that James intends to file in the case must remain sealed from public access after Freddie's counsel noted "there is a real threat that public access to the statements and records may jeopardize the stability of Freddie's mental health."

As you know, Christina and James' divorce was nasty -- Christina filed for divorce in 2020, and a year later, James filed a request for a restraining order against her, claiming alcohol and substance abuse are fueling her allegedly abusive conduct.

When Cristina filed for divorce, our sources told she was granted an emergency protective order by cops after an altercation in which she claims James spit on her.