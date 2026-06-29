Lorenzo Lamas Pushes to Finalize Divorce Amid Heather Locklear Romance

Heather Locklear may have Lorenzo Lamas smiling these days ... but first, he's trying to officially close the book on his current marriage.

The actor is apparently looking to wrap up his divorce from estranged wife Kenna Nicole Lamas as quickly as possible ... because TMZ has obtained new legal docs showing he's asking a judge to move forward by default after he says she failed to respond.

According to the filing submitted late last week, Lorenzo says he and Kenna don't have an agreement, but adds there are no assets or debts to divide up anyway. He also wants spousal support terminated for both sides.

TMZ broke the story ... Lorenzo filed for divorce last July after less than two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences with Kenna.

He's been down this road before ... this was his sixth marriage.

The timing is especially notable because Lorenzo has since gone public with his romance with Heather. The pair confirmed earlier this year they'd reconnected decades after first meeting ... with Heather saying the relationship has been a long time coming.