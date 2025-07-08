Lorenzo Lamas Files for Divorce

Lorenzo Lamas is pulling the plug on his marriage ... because he just filed for divorce.

The actor beelined it to court Tuesday and filed to divorce his wife Kenna Nicole Lamas after less than 2 years of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lorenzo lists the date of separation as January 21, 2025 and he's going with the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Lorenzo says he and Kenna did not have any minor children together ... so no child custody or support issues to hash out.

As for spousal support, Lorenzo checked the boxes to terminate the court's ability to award either party such support payments.

Lorenzo says he and Kenna tied the knot back in October 2023 ... they reportedly got engaged in February 2021 in Las Vegas.

It's unclear if they have a prenuptial agreement.