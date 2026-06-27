'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Speaks Out After Finalizing Divorce From Gino

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are officially divorced ... but she's not walking away from the split quietly -- spilling all the details on the divorce settlement in a public statement.

The former Mrs. Palazzolo's team released a statement Saturday -- less than a day after news of the divorce finalization came out -- in which it states she faced "intense public scrutiny and repeated accusations regarding her motives, her immigration status, and her character."

Fans of '90 Day' saw the ugly side of their relationship, the statement notes ... including an incident where Gino sent naked photos of Jasmine to his ex, which Jasmine's side claims caused her to lose a teaching job in her home country of Panama.

However, the relationship continued to deteriorate once Jasmine came to America on a K-1 fiancée visa ... at which time the pair separated and Jasmine ultimately filed for divorce.

Jasmine's side claims the final resolution of the divorce settlement proves she wasn't in her relationship with Gino for money ... because they say she's actually paying him.

According to Jasmine, she owes Gino "$500 per month until a total of $20,000 in spousal support has been paid."

The statement reads, "After years of public claims that Jasmine was pursuing Gino for money, the legal resolution concluded with Jasmine providing financial support to Gino as part of the settlement. Jasmine believes that fact provides important context that had not previously been part of the public conversation."

The statement adds Jasmine feels she's allegedly been defamed by several public statements ... and she's hired an attorney -- Andrew J. Tahmazian.

In his statement, Tahmazian says, "The legal process has concluded, but my client’s right to protect her reputation has not. A formal cease-and-desist has been issued regarding statements we believe are false and defamatory. We hope no further legal action is necessary, but if these statements continue, we are fully prepared to enforce Jasmine’s rights through the appropriate legal process.”

The statement ends on a hopeful note for Jasmine ... who it says simply wants to move on with her life -- while focusing on her family and career.

As you know ... Jasmine filed for divorce last year -- and ultimately had to serve Gino via the newspaper.