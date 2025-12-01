'90 Day Fiancé' Matt Wouldn't Propose to Jasmine If They Didn't Have Child

Play video content TMZ.com

"90 Day Fiancé" star Matt Branistareanu was in hot water during the show's tell-all, when Jasmine Pineda accused him of only proposing to her because they have a child together ... and speaking to TMZ, Matt seems to be doubling down on that revelation.

Matt and Jasmine welcomed their daughter Matilda in March this year, and have been living together while Jasmine finalizes her divorce from estranged husband Gino Palazzolo.

While Matt and Jasmine share the same address, Matt told us he sometimes sleeps at a buddy's house because of how bad their arguments can get.

He told us ... “If it wasn’t for Matilda, I probably would not be trying to marry her right now, because I still think it's pretty early, and we still have a lot of things I feel we need to work on.”

Jasmine isn't officially divorced yet -- and she's actually stated she would "never marry" Matt after he publicly declared he wouldn't have proposed if not for their kid.

“Even if I'm interested in marrying her, she’s not interested," Matt said. "So it's like, I can't win. I feel like I can't choose the right answer.”

Matt, who is represented by Dominton Talent House, said he told Jasmine to let him know when she's ready to commit, because he's "not about to [propose] again and again, and just look like a dummy all the time.”