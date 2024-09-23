'90 Day Fiancé' Star Big Ed Calls Off Engagement After Whirlwind Romance

Play video content

"90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed is no longer hearing wedding bells ... calling off his 4th engagement a week after announcing his whirlwind romance.

The TLC personality appeared to regret getting down on one knee, taking to social media Monday to issue a big update about his personal life. As Big Ed told his followers... he proposed to now-ex-fiancée Porscha Raemond in a "very impulsive moment."

Per Ed, after "deep reflection and discussions with those closest to [him]" he decided to rescind the proposal ... as he realized he was "rushing into this decision."

He added ... "I have nothing but respect and love for Porscha and I wish her the best moving forward. Thanks, as always, for sticking by me."

He later took to Instagram, where he uploaded a video expressing similar sentiments. Watch the vid ... Big Ed admitted the engagement was "too soon" and confirmed that he was no longer with Porscha.

As Ed put it, he realized that he wants to be single right now ... prompting his 180 decision.

TMZ broke the story ... Big Ed proposed to Porscha 24 hours after first connecting at a meet and greet at Capriotti's, a sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida. At the time, Big Ed described meeting Porscha as "love at first bite" ... which is why he decided to pop the question with a makeshift ring made from a paperclip the next evening.

It didn't take long for fans to sound off on Ed and Porscha's shocking courtship, especially given the reality TV star's romantic track record.

For those who haven't been following Big Ed's love life ... he was married once before to a woman, named Sandra Heckman ... decades before appearing on the '90 Day' franchise. They share one child together, daughter Tiffany.

In 2020, Ed was engaged to single mom Rose Vega ... and '90 Day' fans watched as the romance fizzled out on season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days."

Ed then had an on-again, off-again romance with fiancée Liz Woods ... where their relationship woes were documented on a number of '90 Day' spinoffs. The couple called it quits for good during season 8 of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"