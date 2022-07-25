'90 Day Fiancé' Big Ed Puts Hand Down Fiancée Liz's Pants at Rodeo

Big Ed is channeling his inner bull rider at the rodeo by holding on for dear life ... only he's not grabbing rope ... he's grabbing his fiancée's butt!

TMZ obtained these photos of the "90 Day Fiancé" star and his bride-to-be, Liz, at a rodeo near San Diego ... and as you see, Big Ed has his mitt halfway down his girl's pants.

Big Ed made his big move on Liz when they hit up the Lakeside Rodeo in Lakeside, CA for what appears to be a date night ... and it seems he was trying to get her to save a horse and ride a cowboy.

TMZ broke the story ... Big Ed and Liz reconciled after their volatile relationship on "90 Day: The Single Life" blew up ... he later proposed and she's been showing off her engagement ring ever since.