'90 Day Fiance' Star Stephanie Davison Winning Bidder for Date with Stephanie Matto

A couple of Stephanies from "90 Day Fiance" are going on a date together ... after Stephanie Davison won the auction to wine and dine Stephanie Matto.

Matto, the '90 Day' star famous for selling farts in a jar, tells TMZ ... she auctioned off a 1-hour private virtual candlelight date with her, resulting in a bidding war between one of her super fans and someone going under the username 'stephiejosinbox,' who scored a win with a $2,700 bid.

SM says she was completely blindsided when she was messaged by fellow '90 Day' star by the same first name, Stephanie, on Instagram ... informing her she was the winning bidder.

Matto and Davison have never met, and SM says Davison told her she wants an hour of her time to talk about marketing ideas. Matto also sells her boob sweat -- and is especially interested in a potential fart jar collab.

