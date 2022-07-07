'90 Day Fiance' Star Pedro Jimeno Files for Divorce from Chantel Everett

"90 Day Fiancé" star Pedro Jimeno has filed for divorce from Chantel Everett ... claiming she took a ton of money from their joint account just to spite him.

The court documents, obtained by TMZ, show Pedro first filed back in May, claiming the two separated the month before. He said their marriage was "irretrievably broken" ... the case is still ongoing.

He also filed an emergency motion on the same day, claiming Chantel withdrew $257K from their joint business account just 5 days before they were separated -- allegedly transferring the money to an account in her and her sister's name.

Pedro claims he tried to resolve the issue but to no avail, so he asked the judge to make her transfer the money over to a joint account until it could be divvied up in the divorce.

The judge denied the request for an emergency hearing, but said the court would set a hearing for a later date to resolve the issue.

As for the divorce, Pedro is seeking an equitable division of all marital property.