'90 Day Fiancé' Star Big Ed Talks Engagement, Hopes to Film Relationship

Big Ed's in love once again ... chatting with photogs after getting engaged for the fourth time -- and, giving the full scoop on his new love.

"90 Day Fiancé" star Edward "Big Ed" Brown -- who got engaged to 29-year-old Porscha Raemond within 24 hours of meeting her -- dished on the new connection in a street convo Friday afternoon ... saying he fell in love at first sight.

Watch the vid ... Ed says he knows how crazy it sounds ... but, adds he felt an instant connection -- and, jumped in headfirst without thinking much about the decision.

Big Ed says this time's different from his last engagements, by the way ... notably saying Raemond has super fresh breath -- a far cry from Rose Vega, his second fiancée, who he broke up with over bad breath and body hair.

And, fans might be able to watch their whole relationship develop ... with Ed saying he hopes to film their involvement -- though he says he doesn't want a TV show to stand in the couple's way.

Big Ed met Porscha earlier this month at a meet and greet in Florida ... and Ed turned it into a meet, greet and proposal hours later -- taking onlookers by surprise.

Ed first married Sandra Heckman decades before his reality TV fame ... though the two split in 1992 due to his infidelity. He got engaged to Vega, and then Liz Woods later on -- he and Liz had a roller-coaster relationship that ended in disaster.