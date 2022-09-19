'90 Day Fiancé' Andrew Kenton Sells Ex's Engagement Ring For Only $2k

"90 Day Fiancé" star Andrew Kenton finally closed the chapter with his ex-fiancée and sold her engagement ring ... but it seems like he may have fumbled the bag in the process.

Andrew tells TMZ he had the ring on the market for 10 days before he found a buyer on eBay ... who forked over $2,250 for the diamond ring set in gold. He wishes the new owner nothing but happy moments with the bling, and he's happy to finally close that chapter of his life.

However, it seems like Andrew took a huge loss, because he apparently got the ring appraised for $7,300 back in 2019.

He ended up getting 24 bids for the ring, but it's unclear if any of them are fans of the hit show that led to him getting the piece in the first place.

As we've reported, Andrew listed the engagement ring he gave his (now) ex-fiancée Amira Lollysa, on the TLC show, telling us it was a sad reminder of their past.

As for the ring... the Neil Lane design is a princess-cut emerald, sitting atop a crown of diamonds and set in 14k white gold.

Andrew appeared on season 8 of the series after meeting Amira, who's from France, online. They wound up getting engaged in 2018 but called the whole thing off on the season finale.

When they broke up, he claims he asked for the ring back, and Amira demanded nearly $300 in Kim Kardashian makeup to give it up.