'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jorge Nava Gets Married in Las Vegas

Jorge Nava doesn't need another "90 Day Fiancé" ... because the reality TV star is now a married man after getting hitched, Sin City style!

According to online records, Jorge got a marriage license and tied the knot with Rhoda Blua, and she's taking his last name.

We're told Jorge and Rhoda got married Sunday at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, and then spent part of their night gambling at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino.

Folks who were there say another couple watched Jorge and Rhoda jump the broom, then that foursome went gambling together on the Vegas strip.

Jorge and Rhoa went Instagram official back in June 2020 ... a couple months before he filed for divorce from his first wife, Anfisa, who was featured with him on season 4 of "90 Day Fiance."

Remember ... Jorge and Anfisa got married on Aug 1, 2017 after being a big hit on the TLC show. They did not have any kids.

On the other hand, Jorge and Rhoa already have 2 kids together -- a son, George, and a daughter, Zara.