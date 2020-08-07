'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Finally Files For Divorce

Exclusive

Jorge Nava is finally following through with his promise to end his "90 Day Fiance" marriage to Anfisa Arkhipchenko ... he's officially filed for divorce.

Jorge filed this week in Arizona, only a few days after the former couple marked their 3-year wedding anniversary.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jorge lists Nov. 19 as the date of separation. He cites the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

There doesn't appear to be major hurdles ... Jorge and Anfisa did not have any children together and in the docs, he says they don't have any property or debts together.

We broke the story ... Jorge vowed back in March to leave his Russian bride after finishing his prison stint for drug charges. He claimed Anfisa abandoned him while he was behind bars and ran off to be with another man.

Jorge and Anfisa were a big hit during season 4 of the show, and on Aug. 1, 2017, they tied the knot.