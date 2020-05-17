'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Wants to Get Back Into Weed Business

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jorge Nava wants to get back to what he knows best, cultivating marijuana ... even though he just did hard time for having nearly 300 pounds of green!!!

The "90 Day Fiance" star tells TMZ ... growing ganja has always been his passion, and he wants to return to his roots. Jorge admits it might be tougher to find work in the medicinal marijuana field being a convicted felon in Arizona.

Still, if opportunity knocks, he tells us he'll jump at the chance to make some money ... with the blessing of his parole officer, of course.

Jorge was busted for allegedly trying to sell 293 pounds of weed and served a 2 and a half year prison sentence.

Jorge did use some of his time behind bars for good ... telling us how he was able to shed a whopping 128 pounds, despite some terrible prison food.