'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo's Husband Charged In Huge Weed Bust

AP

"Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo's husband just got swept up in a huge weed sting operation in New Jersey ... and he's facing two new drug charges.

Prosecutors in Jersey say they are charging Drita's hubby, Lee D'Avanzo, with fourth-degree conspiracy to possess marijuana and fourth-degree possession of marijuana in excess of 50 grams.

Lee is one of 24 people arrested as part of a yearlong investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Unit. The sting, dubbed "Operation on The Ropes," uncovered what prosecutors say was a scheme to secretly convert legit candy, like Nerds Rope and Sour Patch, into illegal THC-infused products.

Authorities in Jersey say they executed over a dozen search warrants, resulting in the seizure of 21,000 packages of candy infused with suspected THC, plus another 1,100 lbs. of suspected marijuana and over 6,000 flavored THC vape cartridges.

All told ... officials say the drugs carried a street value of $1.9 million.

This is Lee's second round of drug charges in the past two months. As we reported, Lee and Drita were busted last month on a slew of guns and drug charges after NYPD raided their Staten Island home.