'Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Busted for Drugs, Guns in NYPD Raid

"Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo and her husband got one helluva surprise when NYPD raided their home and arrested them on a slew of guns and drug charges ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Drita and her hubby, Lee, were arrested Thursday night in their Staten Island home after cops executed a search warrant that uncovered two loaded firearms, a Smith & Wesson 9mm and an S&W 38 caliber gun. Cops say they also found 120 pills of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, 22 Xanax pills and a large amount of weed.

The couple was booked on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.