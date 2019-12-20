'Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Busted for Drugs, Guns in NYPD Raid
12/20/2019 8:10 AM PT
"Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo and her husband got one helluva surprise when NYPD raided their home and arrested them on a slew of guns and drug charges ... TMZ has confirmed.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Drita and her hubby, Lee, were arrested Thursday night in their Staten Island home after cops executed a search warrant that uncovered two loaded firearms, a Smith & Wesson 9mm and an S&W 38 caliber gun. Cops say they also found 120 pills of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, 22 Xanax pills and a large amount of weed.
The couple was booked on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drita and Lee were booked on 1 count of acting in a manner injurious to a child because law enforcement sources tell us one of the couple's kids was in the house at the time of the raid.
