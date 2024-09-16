'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Engaged for 4th Time, After 24-Hour Courtship

Play video content TMZ.com

"90 Day Fiancé" star Edward "Big Ed" Brown is refusing to give up on love ... the reality TV star is engaged again after a whirlwind romance.

Big Ed confirms to TMZ ... he met his now-fiancée, 29-year-old Porscha Raemond during a meet and greet with fans at Capriotti's ... a sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida.

As Big Ed tells us ... "it was love at first bite" for the pair, and so, Big Ed ended up proposing to Porscha within 24 hours of their first meeting.

The proposal wasn't planned either. Watch the video ... Big Ed was "feeling it" and asked Porscha the big question while they were out to eat -- blindsiding almost everyone looking on.

Big Ed took a paperclip from the restaurant manager and fashioned a ring out of it ... proving this really was a spontaneously popped question.

For those wondering about the validity of this proposal, sources close to the star tell TMZ ... Big Ed's new engagement is "definitely real."

Here's hoping Big Ed is luckier in love this time around. Remember, decades before his breakout appearance on "90 Day Fiancé," Big Ed was married to a woman named Sandra Heckman ... who he welcomed daughter Tiffany with.

The couple divorced in 1992, however, due to infidelity on Ed's part.

Fast-forward to 2020, when audiences were first introduced to Big Ed on season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" ... when he traveled to the Philippines to be with his then-girlfriend, single mom Rose Vega.

Things crumbled between the 2 before they even got to the wedding altar ... with Ed taking an issue with Rose's breath and body hair, and Rose feeling lied to about her then-boyfriend's desire for kids.

Ed then tried his hand at love again, participating in the '90 Day' spinoff, "90 Day: The Single Life."

The TLC personality met future fiancée Liz Woods on season 1 of the show ... but their relationship woes made for a rocky situation, albeit entertaining TV.

Ed and Liz split for good after 15 breakups and reconciliations ... finally parting ways during "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" season 8.

