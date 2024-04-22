'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Calls Off Wedding, Blindsides Liz

Play video content TLC

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have called it quits again ... and it seems to be for real this time.

During Sunday's episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Big Ed explains his decision to pull the plug on his forthcoming nuptials to his on-again, off-again love.

As he puts it, he and Liz had an argument over taco pasta ... leaving Ed seriously pissed off.

He says, "I think Liz actually is waiting for me to call her up and say I’m sorry like it’s always been. I call, I apologize, okay, and we move on. And, that’s how the last 14 breakups have been."

But, according to Ed, this heated fight made him realize he and Liz just aren't meant to be.

While Ed shares his reasoning with the '90 Day' cameras, Liz claims she was blindsided by her fiancé's decision. From her perspective, Ed bailed without a word the morning after their disagreement, canceling the nuptials without telling her first.

Per Liz, she discovered her wedding was off via a text from her officiant -- blaming Ed's cold feet for the whole situation.

Liz slams Ed as a "coward" and a "weakling" for the way he went about canceling their wedding. She adds, "I don't think I could have shown this man any more effort, that he means everything to me."

As for whether Liz and Ed's 15th breakup was their last??? Liz has been noticeably MIA from Ed's Instagram in recent months.