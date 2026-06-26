'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Jasmine and Gino Finalize Their Divorce

Jasmine Del Carmen Palazzolo and Gino Palazzolo are officially single ... because their divorce is reportedly final.

Us Weekly reports the two have completed their split ... citing Gino's representative. The rep said Gino is "relieved that the matter is now behind him and grateful to finally have clarity, peace, and the opportunity to focus on himself.”

We broke the story ... Jasmine filed for divorce from Gino in August of last year -- ultimately having to publish the filing in a newspaper because she couldn't find and serve him papers.

His rep adds, "With the divorce now finalized, Gino is entering a new phase of life and is genuinely happy to start over. Viewers have already seen him beginning that process on "90 Day: The Single Life," where he has started dating again and taking steps toward rebuilding his personal life. This next chapter represents a fresh start, one centered on healing, moving forward, and embracing what comes next.”

Gino and Jasmine got together during the 5th season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," but problems arose both during the series and immediately after ... with the two ultimately deciding to engage in an open relationship.

He later said he didn't want to open up their marriage ... but felt like he was "trapped in a corner" and had to take action to save the relationship.

Jasmine has since moved on ... even welcoming a baby last year with new partner Matt Branistareanu.