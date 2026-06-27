Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Visited Jeffrey Epstein Twice After Child Sex Conviction

Jeffrey Epstein had friends in high places -- and one of them reportedly came to visit him multiple times while he was serving a jail sentence in 2009 for child solicitation in Florida.

Sarah Ferguson -- the former Duchess of York -- visited Epstein twice at a Palm Beach office, where the convicted sex offender was serving his 13-month sentence after copping a plea to a charge of soliciting a person under the age of 18 for prostitution, according to The Telegraph.

As part of his plea deal, Epstein was permitted to spend much of his time on work release at the Palm Beach office.

The Telegraph uncovered 2009 emails sent by Ferguson to Epstein, with one referring to Epstein as Ferguson's "dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey."

Ferguson also reportedly stated that she had her first meeting with Epstein nine months into his 13-month sentence, telling him she would swing by his office for a "quick cup of tea" to hand him documents connected to a charity. She allegedly signed it, "Love Sarah The red Head.!!"

Another purported email indicates that their second meeting occurred in May 2009 ... and Ferguson -- better known as "Fergie" -- requested to be picked up by Epstein's driver and chauffeured to the Palm Beach office. She also allegedly asked Epstein to have the driver take her to Miami, adding, "Please with roses on top!"

TMZ has reached out to Sarah for comment ... so far, no word back.